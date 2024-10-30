UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell

in other news
Texas A&M's phenomenal season is attracting some California prospects
The Aggies have definitely caught the attention of 4-star ATH Brandon Arrington and 4-star LB Samu Moala (pictured).
West Spotlight: Intriguing two-team recruiting battles
Check out the intrigue involving Luke Fahey, Madden Faraimo, Ryder Lyons, Vance Spafford, and RJ Sermons (photo).
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
2026 ATH Brandon Arrington is taking a big visit to Texas A&M. The word is the Aggies and Oklahoma have the early edge.
In a matter of three days, Pasadena (Calif.) Muir three-star defensive end Cole Coghshell went from former Brigham Young commitment to newest 2025 UCLA pledge.
But the wheels were put in motion nearly three full weeks ago.
Cogshell’s announcement Wednesday afternoon comes 28 hours after an official offer from the Bruins, who invited him for an unofficial visit to the Oct. 12 contest against Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.
Cogshell backed off his commitment to BYU on Monday.
Cogshell is UCLA’s 18th scholarship commitment, 20th overall, and he joins a class that includes fellow edge rushers Scott Taylor, Epi Sitanilei and Jewelous Walls.
More help could be on the way on the edge.
The Bruins have also targeted Boise State commit and three-star Inglewood (Calif.) product Lucien Holland in recent weeks.