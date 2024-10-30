Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
UCLA flips former BYU commit Cole Cogshell
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
In a matter of three days, Pasadena (Calif.) Muir three-star defensive end Cole Coghshell went from former Brigham Young commitment to newest 2025 UCLA pledge.

But the wheels were put in motion nearly three full weeks ago.

Cogshell’s announcement Wednesday afternoon comes 28 hours after an official offer from the Bruins, who invited him for an unofficial visit to the Oct. 12 contest against Minnesota at the Rose Bowl.

Cogshell backed off his commitment to BYU on Monday.

Cogshell is UCLA’s 18th scholarship commitment, 20th overall, and he joins a class that includes fellow edge rushers Scott Taylor, Epi Sitanilei and Jewelous Walls.

More help could be on the way on the edge.

The Bruins have also targeted Boise State commit and three-star Inglewood (Calif.) product Lucien Holland in recent weeks.

