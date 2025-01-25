UCLA football recruiting: More offers, comments from Friday developments

When DeShaun Foster was hired last February, he made it clear UCLA would balance putting an emphasis on being a national destination for recruits while still making the top players in California a priority.

Some of Foster’s new assistant coaches continued to recruit back east Friday in states they have previous ties, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri’s trip to Pennsylvania and offensive line coach Andy Kwon’s travels through Georgia.

Meanwhile, a five-star 2026 in-state target ranked in the nation’s top 10 returned a message to Bruin Blitz two days after an offer from the staff.

Here’s all the latest developments and intel from what’s continued to be a busy week: