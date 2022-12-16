UCLA is shaping up for a strong finish to the early portion of the recruiting cycle, and the 2023 class received a boost Friday when three-star offensive lineman Tavake Tuikolovatu announced his commitment to the Bruins over offers from Utah, Washington State, Washington and others.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle prospect from Summit High School in Fontana had become one of the the highly-targeted linemen out west this fall. He took official visits to Cal and Utah in the fall, and by November the Utes had grabbed all the momentum.

However, he held off on making a decision until he was able to take official visits to Washington State and finally UCLA this month.

He made the trek out to Westwood last weekend for what would be his final official visit before making the announcement of his commitment Friday.

Tuikolovatu is a welcome addition to a UCLA recruiting class in need of offensive lineman. The three-star prospect is the first recruit in the class to join the Bruins up front.

Overall, UCLA now has 13 commitments in its class heading into the last weekend before the early signing period.