UCLA finds itself in a favorable spot with the top defensive back performer at the Rivals Camp Series stop earlier this month.

Jayden Crowder, a 2026 cornerback at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, was among the host of visitors who stopped by Westwood nearly two weeks ago. He competes on the same GroundZero 7-on-7 team with high school teammate and 2026 wide receiver Jonah Smith, who committed to UCLA coming off the March 8 unofficial visit.

The Bruins left a strong impression on Crowder, too.

“The coaching staff was great at making me feel at home and I loved that,” Crowder told Bruin Blitz on Tuesday evening.