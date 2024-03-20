UCLA made 2026 CB Jayden Crowder ‘feel at home’ on unofficial visit
UCLA finds itself in a favorable spot with the top defensive back performer at the Rivals Camp Series stop earlier this month.
Jayden Crowder, a 2026 cornerback at Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, was among the host of visitors who stopped by Westwood nearly two weeks ago. He competes on the same GroundZero 7-on-7 team with high school teammate and 2026 wide receiver Jonah Smith, who committed to UCLA coming off the March 8 unofficial visit.
The Bruins left a strong impression on Crowder, too.
“The coaching staff was great at making me feel at home and I loved that,” Crowder told Bruin Blitz on Tuesday evening.
In addition to UCLA first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, there also was an opportunity to sit down with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, cornerbacks coach Kodi Whitfield and safeties coach Brian Norwood.
