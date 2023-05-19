BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- The attention that Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco cornerback Marcelles Williams has received from UCLA compared to a year ago is night and day.

A big part of that change is the newest additions to the Bruins’ defensive staff.

Williams, a four-star Rivals150 prospect ranked ninth at his position in the 2024 class, has seen a considerable uptick in the attention from UCLA since an official visit to Westwood in the first week of May.

“Ever since the official they’ve been really trying to get at me hard,” Williams said Thursday after his high school team’s spring game. “They’re making me a priority.”

In attendance were UCLA defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn and receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel, both of whom spoke with Williams as he walked off the field.