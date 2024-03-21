Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

UCLA offers 2026 Rivals100 QB Jaden O’Neal during ‘truly amazing’ visit

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, left, with 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal during an unofficial visit to Westwood.
UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster, left, with 2026 quarterback Jaden O’Neal during an unofficial visit to Westwood. (Courtesy of Jaden O’Neal)
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Quarterback Jaden O’Neal was among the highest-ranked players in the 2026 class to make their debut in the Rivals250 released Tuesday.

O’Neal, ranked 51st nationally, then picked up an offer from UCLA later in the day following an unofficial visit to Westwood. Now, “there’s a strong possibility” he will be back at UCLA for a practice.

The Bruins, who have had just one practice to install their scheme, resume April 2 and will finish up May 2.

“It was definitely a good feeling seeing that I was rated 51st nationally amongst many athletes, but I know I can attain more,” O’Neal told Bruin Blitz on Thursday morning.

His UCLA visit “was truly amazing” and included time with Bruins first-year head coach DeShaun Foster, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and quarterbacks coach Ted White. Foster was the one who personally extended the offer.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement