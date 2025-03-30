UCLA offers 2027 Long Beach Poly teammates on unofficial visit

JuJu Johnson already had the attention of the UCLA coaching and recruiting staff prior to his unofficial visit Sunday morning.
The Long Beach (Calif.) Poly four-star athlete came away impressed after leaving Westwood with an offer.
“Man, beautiful school and awesome coaches. It was a real straight up bond, like connected as one. … I look foward to building a connection,” Johnson told Bruin Blitz shortly after the official news.
Johnson was one of several dozens of recruits from around Southern California on campus to participate in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot.
Among them was fellow 2027 teammate and cornerback Donte’ Wright, who also landed an offer on the visit.
Before the group was whisked away to begin the visit with the Bruins’ coaching staff, Johnson traced the relationship back to director of player personnel Stacey Ford’s visit to Long Beach in early January.