UCLA's revamped coaching staff under DeShaun Foster is beginning to settle in. The Bruins have already hosted several visitors since the end of the dead period last weekend, and Sunday the program added its latest commitment.

Temecula-Chaparral cornerback Kuron Jabari was one of the recruits on campus this weekend as he had an opportunity to once again spend time around the Bruins while on an unofficial visit.

By the end of the trip the three-star prospect added an offer from UCLA before announcing his decision Sunday morning.

Michigan State, Arizona State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Colorado State and UC Davis all offered the 6-foot-1 recruit before he arrived at his decision this weekend.

As a junior, Jabari was credited with 31 tackles to go along with 10 passes defensed, 2 fumble recoveries and an interception.

Jabari is the first 2025 commitment for the Bruins since the coaching change and the second overall in the class. He joins four-star linebacker Weston Port in the early stages of the class for UCLA.