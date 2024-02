There is plenty of work for UCLA to do in replenishing its pass rush, and edge rushers have been an area of focus in this week’s scholarship offers to 2025 recruits.

Atherton (Calif.) Menlo Atherton product Devin Hyde was among the three players at the position who received an offer from new Bruins defensive line coach Tony Washington Jr.

It was Hyde’s ninth Division I offer, in addition to California, Fresno State, Nevada, Princeton, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Washington and Washington State.