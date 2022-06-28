As the summer begins, four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic seemingly has his pick of top colleges from around the country. The Carmichael (Calif.) Jesuit star has seen his stock rise throughout the course of the first half of the year, and now he is beginning the process of sorting through his options.

He’s made two official visits so far in the process with Stanford and UCLA having him on campus in recent weeks. The 6-foot-6 recruit also recently made the 100-mile trek over to St. Mary’s for an unofficial visit with that program.

Schools like Texas, Michigan and UConn are also well in the mix for visits. Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana, Oregon, Florida, Tennessee and USC are some of the other schools on his offer list.

As much as he has options to play all around the country, UCLA has emerged as a top contender already in his recruitment. Head coach Mick Cronin and his staff have made Stojakovic a clear priority, and the coaches made that clear by watching him throughout the week at the recent Section 7 tournament in Arizona.

That event came shortly after Stojakovic visited Westwood on his official visit, and UCLA certainly has made a strong case for earning his commitment.