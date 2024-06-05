Advertisement
UCLA staff opens DT Semi Taulanga’s eyes to potential during official visit

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star defensive tackle Semi Taulanga during his photoshoot on an official visit to UCLA this past weekend.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei three-star defensive tackle Semi Taulanga during his photoshoot on an official visit to UCLA this past weekend.
Tracy McDannald • BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
@Tracy_McDannald

Three-star defensive tackle Semi Taulanga was one of two Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei players at UCLA for an official visit this past weekend.

In a phone conversation Tuesday evening, Taulanga told Bruin Blitz that the coaching staff pointed out his potential in ways he had yet to hear.

“I never thought I could see myself in the position that they could see me, so I really liked where they would fit me in with the program,” Taulanga said of his conversations with Bruins defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe and defensive line/outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr.

