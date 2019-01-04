CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Jerrion Ealy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Under Armour All-America week is behind us. We have watched four practices and a game, so now is the time to take a look back at the full week, examine our daily notes and see who may make a move up or down the final rankings update for the 2019 class. There will always be movement in rankings after events like this, and depending on where a prospect is currently ranked, some moves will be significantly bigger than others, but after a full week watching some elite talent compete on the Under Armour All-America Game stage, here is the final stock report. MORE FROM UNDER ARMOUR: Farrell Awards | Takeaways from the game | Five teams that should be pleased | Four-star WR to Florida | Three-star LB to Illinois | Three-star DE to UCF

STOCK UP

Georgia signee Lewis Cine is known for his physical style of play and how he loves contact, but during Under Armour All-America game week he showed he can also play in space and cover a lot of ground on the back-end. He has a great frame, he showed great awareness in the secondary and he was one of the best at tracking the ball in the air all week. Cine could be on track to make an early impact in Athens.



*****

Running backs do not get a lot of live action during the practices, so we had to wait for the game to get a good look at Jerrion Ealy. The Ole Miss commit broke the all-time game rushing record in the third quarter. The record was 100 yards, but with a 38-yard touchdown run, Ealy was up to 116 yards. He finished with 119 yards, two TDs and an MVP award. He really showed he is a complete back with speed, power, balance, hands and toughness in this game. Clemson and Mississippi State are still in the hunt.

*****

On his team, you had Evan Neal, Wanya Morris and Darnell Wright, among other elite offensive linemen, but outside of Neal, Trente Jones created the most positive buzz for the week. He is a lean offensive lineman that some view as a guard at Michigan, but he showed he could play tackle at a high level this week, too. Each day, Jones was showing more confidence and his ranking will rise later this month.

*****

If you looked over the rosters heading into the week, many may have expected the top defensive lineman on Team FLASH to be five-star Ishmael Sopsher. It wasn’t. It was Charles Moore. The four-star worked inside and outside on the defensive line, and he was a tough match-up at either spot. He really fired off the ball with quickness and good pad level much of the time. The Mississippi State commit still has a lot of room for development, so he is only going to get better on the next level.

*****

Evan Neal had a very impressive week overall. He did struggle a little when they worked him at guard, but he won some reps there and dominated when he worked at tackle. Going to Alabama, it is hard not seeing Neal being very successful. Starting as a true freshman in Tuscaloosa is not out of the question. How he moves at his size is scary.

*****

Mississippi State commit Nathan Pickering may have gotten off to somewhat of a slow start, but once he got going, he was impressive. He did not win the most reps, but when he got after it, he was tough to slow down. He showed more aggression and violent hands later in the week and that led to more victories.

*****

It was tough for offensive linemen to slow Mazi Smith down this week. He had to be one of the stronger players in this game. He won numerous reps with straight power. You combine his power with pad level and that is a nightmare for the offensive lineman in front of him. The Michigan signee looks to be ready to compete in Ann Arbor.

*****

Kayvon Thibadeaux looked to be having fun out there this week. He was working hard, competing, but smiling a lot and enjoying what he was doing. The Oregon signee had a lot of reasons to be smiling due to his performance. He is such a twitchy big athlete at defensive end. He will help the Ducks' pass rush next fall. He has a good get-off, good length and the ability to close on the quarterback in a hurry.

*****

Jameson Williams may have been the top wide receiver for the week. His speed really stood out from day one. He really tracked the ball well, made great adjustments to the ball and was putting on a show daily. He may be the next game-changer on the outside at Ohio State. He really checked a lot of boxes this week.

*****

Dylan Wright draws immediate attention his way due to his size and length, but there is much more to him than that. The Texas A&M signee is a big receiver who can run and make plays down the field. He was fun to watch. He made great adjustments to the ball, he made numerous back shoulder plays in the red zone and he was tough for defensive backs to stay with.

*****

Wide receivers drew most of the praise for the week, and there were stars on each team that made many plays, but at tight end Florida signee Keon Zipperer stood out. He kind of has that old-school tight end look to him. He is a physical, strong receiver who catches the ball well and he showed he can make tough grabs with defenders draped on him throughout the week. He may not be flashy, but he's very productive.

STOCK DOWN

It will be interesting to see how Savian Jackson develops at NC State. He is somewhat of a tweener right now. He struggled at the point of attack against some very good offensive tackles this week. He won a few reps on sheer effort, but it was a tough week for Jackson overall. Could he gain some weight and be a quicker defensive tackle? Is he an edge guy? Time will tell.

*****

It was a rough week for Texas quarterback signee Roschon Johnson. In the game, he played the best football he played all week, so maybe he is a gamer, but watching him daily in practice, he really struggled. He did not throw a very catchable ball, and just didn’t spin like you would expect from a future Longhorn. His arm strength was average as well. Johnson is a dual-threat quarterback, and he can make things happen with his legs, but for him to be a winner in Austin, he will need to really improve as a passer.

*****