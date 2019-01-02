Under Armour All-America Game: Five matchups to follow
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — There will be a lot of talent inside Camping Ground Stadium Thursday night competing in the Under Armour All-America Game. It will be littered with four- and five-star prospects going head-to-head, and these five matchups will be especially interesting to follow.
MORE UNDER ARMOUR: Possible flips | Day one stock report | Day two stock report | Day three stock report | Three-Point Stance | Programs that should be pleased
Evan Neal/Darnell Wright vs. Kayvon Thibadeaux
Whoever goes up against Oregon signee Kayvon Thibodeaux will have their hands full. It may be Alabama signee Evan Neal, it may be Darnell Wright — both may have their time in this game against Thibodeaux. It looks like Neal will start at left tackle and Wright at right tackle based on practices, so that would put Wright vs. Thibadeaux out of the gates. Whichever five-star offensive tackle it is, it will be fun to watch. It will be five-star vs. five-star, so this will be a match-up to follow.
George Pickens vs. Julian Barnett
Five-star wide receiver George Pickens has been one of the most talked about players in this game from the time they started arriving. He is committed to Auburn, but he chose not to sign, so he’s been talked about a lot daily for that. His play also created a buzz right out of the gates. Julian Barnett has been picking off passes and the Michigan State signee has had a strong week too. Barnett may not be as flashy and he may not have the recruiting storyline right now like Pickens, but he has size and length to play with Pickens and this could be a great one-on-one competition Thursday night.
Theo Wease vs. Mykail Wright
The top receiver for the week could go a couple of different ways, depending on when you were watching, but Theo Wease is definitely in that discussion. The future Oklahoma Sooner’s size immediately draws attention his way, then you see how ball skills and his ability to run, and it is easy to see why he is a five-star prospect. On the other side, Oregon signee Mykail Wright has had a strong week in coverage. He has been one of the most consistent cover guys on either team from day one. Wease has a big size advantage, but Wright is quick with good length and confidence at defensive back.
Kenyon Green vs. Charles Moore
There really has not been that one alpha male on the offensive line for Team BALLAHOLICS, but Kenyon Green has been solid this week. The Texas A&M signee looks to be the top offensive tackle for his squad and he could get matched up with Mississippi State commit Charles Moore Thursday night. Moore came out on fire and has been one of the most talked about players this week on either team. He is a versatile defensive lineman who could get reps at end and tackle. His quickness off the ball could test Green’s footwork and reaction at tackle.
Noah Cain vs. Brandon Smith
The practices in events like these never really showcase the linebackers or running backs, so you hardly see them talked about leading up to the game. Two at those positions that have stood out as much as they could though are Penn State signees Noah Cain and Brandon Smith. This could be a match-up we see on the field whether it be in coverage or in the run game on the perimeter. Cain has lightning quick feet, he can catch the ball out of the backfield and he is great in space. Smith has a great frame with elite athleticism for his size. He has flashed in coverage this week and the ability to come off the edge. These two will be teammates soon, but could go at in some big moments Thursday night.