Theo Wease

Evan Neal/Darnell Wright vs. Kayvon Thibadeaux

Whoever goes up against Oregon signee Kayvon Thibodeaux will have their hands full. It may be Alabama signee Evan Neal, it may be Darnell Wright — both may have their time in this game against Thibodeaux. It looks like Neal will start at left tackle and Wright at right tackle based on practices, so that would put Wright vs. Thibadeaux out of the gates. Whichever five-star offensive tackle it is, it will be fun to watch. It will be five-star vs. five-star, so this will be a match-up to follow.

George Pickens vs. Julian Barnett

Five-star wide receiver George Pickens has been one of the most talked about players in this game from the time they started arriving. He is committed to Auburn, but he chose not to sign, so he’s been talked about a lot daily for that. His play also created a buzz right out of the gates. Julian Barnett has been picking off passes and the Michigan State signee has had a strong week too. Barnett may not be as flashy and he may not have the recruiting storyline right now like Pickens, but he has size and length to play with Pickens and this could be a great one-on-one competition Thursday night.

Theo Wease vs. Mykail Wright

The top receiver for the week could go a couple of different ways, depending on when you were watching, but Theo Wease is definitely in that discussion. The future Oklahoma Sooner’s size immediately draws attention his way, then you see how ball skills and his ability to run, and it is easy to see why he is a five-star prospect. On the other side, Oregon signee Mykail Wright has had a strong week in coverage. He has been one of the most consistent cover guys on either team from day one. Wease has a big size advantage, but Wright is quick with good length and confidence at defensive back.

Kenyon Green vs. Charles Moore

There really has not been that one alpha male on the offensive line for Team BALLAHOLICS, but Kenyon Green has been solid this week. The Texas A&M signee looks to be the top offensive tackle for his squad and he could get matched up with Mississippi State commit Charles Moore Thursday night. Moore came out on fire and has been one of the most talked about players this week on either team. He is a versatile defensive lineman who could get reps at end and tackle. His quickness off the ball could test Green’s footwork and reaction at tackle.

Noah Cain vs. Brandon Smith