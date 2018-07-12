Under Armour: Who the coaches were watching
RANKINGS: 2018 Rivals150 | 2019 Rivals150 | 2020 Rivals150 | 2018 Team | 2018 Position
RELATED: Eric Bossi's Thursday Peach Jam blog
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. – There was no shortage of college coaches out and about at the confines of the LakePoint Sports Complex on Thursday as the first full day of the Under Armour Finale hit center stage as we recap who some of the top prospects were heavily watched by.
Programs with coaches in attendance: Arizona (head coach), UCLA (head coach), Oregon, USC, Michigan, Villanova, North Carolina, Arizona State
Programs with coaches in attendance: UCLA (head coach), Texas (head coach), Texas A&M (head coach), Georgia, North Caorlina
Programs with coaches in attendance: Miami (head coach), Dayton (head coach), Purdue, Syracuse, Iowa State, Stanford, Arizona, Wake Forest, Georgia, Illinois, Clemson, South Florida, Auburn
Programs with coaches in attendance: Tennessee (head coach), Arizona (head coach), Virginia (head coach), South Carolina (head coach), Michigan State (head coach), Clemson (head coach), Kansas (head coach), Duke, Florida State
Programs with coaches in attendance: Kansas (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), Duke, Florida, Villanova
Programs with coaches in attendance: Pitt (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), Louisville, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Florida, St. John’s, Georgia and Stanford
Programs with coaches in attendance: UCLA (head coach), Oregon and Colorado
Programs with coaches in attendance: Providence (head coach), Texas (head coach), Pitt (head coach), Florida, Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Vanderbilt
Programs with coaches in attendance: Texas (head coach), Kentucky (head coach), West Virginia (head coach), Pitt (head coach), Kentucky, Vanderbilt, LSU, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Nevada, Illinois