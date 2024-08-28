Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in top 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons' recruitment.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in top 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons' recruitment.
The initial 2027 rankings contain one California 5-star prospect and 5 others that made the top 60 list.
Yessoufou recently named a top ten and has now set up official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee.
Williams believes in the development of the Miami program and they are rising on his list. He also plans to visit.
TE Stevie Amar Jr. (Oaks Christian) has committed to Boston College over many other offers throughout the country.
Chris Henry Jr. committed to Ohio State over a year ago but one other team is keeping his interest and will get a visit.
The initial 2027 rankings contain one California 5-star prospect and 5 others that made the top 60 list.
Yessoufou recently named a top ten and has now set up official visits to Kentucky and Tennessee.
Williams believes in the development of the Miami program and they are rising on his list. He also plans to visit.