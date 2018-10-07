COLORADO SPRINGS -- During Sunday's first session at the USA Basketball minicamp, it was five-star Evan Mobley and several other members of the class of 2020's opportunity to shine. For Sunday's morning session, things were switched up a bit. After practicing all weekend with the 2019 players, the 2020 players tangled with the 2022 players while 2019 played against 2021. I spent the session watching the freshmen and the juniors and have some scouting notes.



The highest ranked player in his gym, Evan Mobley sure looked the part. I almost felt bad for the 2022 players trying to stop him at times because he was just too much for them. He was making jumpers, dunking in traffic, swatting shots, running the floor and generally doing any and everything that he wanted. Mobley was simply too tall, too skilled, too quick and simply too much for anybody on Sunday morning. Whenever he gets around to committing to USC -- or shocking the world by going to a school where he won't have a brother playing or a father coaching -- the expectation should be that he'll be a difference maker.



A lot of players have shut it down for the weekend. Not Scottie Barnes. In fact, he looked to me to have the most energy he'd had all weekend which is saying a lot because Barnes can always be counted on to bring it. He played in the post, he handled the ball in transition, he made plays for others and he generally asserted his dominance.



B.J. Boston showed up strapped with his jump shot on Sunday and proceeded to let them fly from all over. You look at him and think to yourself how can this skinny kid with a baby face be dangerous? Then he gets into an offensive groove like he was shooting, driving, and making plays in transition and all you wonder is how good can he be? He'll take his first official visit, to Duke, in a few weeks.



Pound for pound, there aren't many better athletes in Colorado Springs. This was evident on two eye-popping plays. First, Springer caught the ball in transition, took a dribble or two and easily took off for two handed 360 dunk that no 16 year old should make look so easy. Then, he made his impact on the defensive end by getting back into position on a fast break and going straight up off two feet to deny a soaring dunk attempt. Springer got to the rim, he was feeling good with the jumper and when he was teamed with Barnes, Boston and five-star Josh Christopher during a four on four cuthroat drill, I didn't think they would ever lose.



"Jumpshot" Johnny Juzang has to be among the best shooters at camp, regardless of class. His shot preparation, footwork once he catches, release, touch and anything else that go along with a shot are practiced, consistent and fundamentally sound. He's also a strong kid who is getting better off the dribble and really learning to use his size and strength. Juzang will jump into the official visit process next week with a trip to Virginia.



A slim and mobile freshman who can really run, Andre Casey impressed me with his activity level. He looked unafraid to mix it up with the older players, rebounded and played good positional defense. What really caught my eye, though, was the fluid looking jumper he has. If he shoots as well as he shot on Sunday morning with regularity, then he's one heck of a faceup forward prospect.



The most touted prospect from the state of Ohio that I've seen in several years, Chris Livingston had been having a somewhat quiet camp. At least when I had watched him. That sure changed on Sunday morning. Simply a ridiculously bouncy athlete for a 14 year old, Livingston exploded off the floor for a monster tip dunk in traffic. He was also hitting some shots and looking more and more comfortable off the dribble. Ohio State and Florida are among those who have already offered.

