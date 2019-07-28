COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.-- Pretty much every high major program in America was in attendance on Saturday for USA Basketball's July mini-camp. Five-star Paolo Banchero was among the many standouts.

National analysts Eric Bossi and Corey Evans take Rival views from the day's action.



WHO STOOD OUT TO YOU ON SATURDAY?

Bossi's view: This was a tough call for me because I thought that Paolo Banchero and Caleb Love were outstanding so I kind of feel I need to split it between the two. I'll start with Banchero who seems to keep getting a little bigger and a little better each time out. The guy just makes the right play every time and he's also starting to show off his shooting ability. Skilled, tough and smart are how coaches like their four men and his recruitment has taken off as Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, North Carolina and more have entered the fray with hometown Washington . Then there's Love. The St. Louis product played as well, if not better, of any guard I saw on Saturday. He was setting the table for open looks, knocking down jumpers and also showed an extra gear of burst I haven't seen from him. Easily the best I've seen him all summer as he prepares to make a list cut with programs like Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, North Carolina, Missouri and others in hot pursuit. Evans' view: I knew little to nothing about Peyton Watson prior to pulling up my seat on Saturday and I walked away super impressed by the California native. A 6-foot-6 wing, where Watson finds his greatest value is on the defensive end. The quick twitch Watson was all over the place, defending all three perimeter positions while also doing his part within many of the hustle plays. He is a quality capable playmaker that is a confident scorer and while he does have to improve upon his shot selection, his two-way value and upside is nothing to underrate. Watson was not only a quality producer on Saturday but was also the standout of the day in my eyes. Arizona State, San Diego State and Utah are just a few that have offered what will soon become a top target for the west coast programs.

WHO HAS THE MOST INTRIGUING RECRUITMENT?

Bossi's view: I'll take Isaiah Todd here. The 6-foot-10 forward from North Carolina (by way of Baltimore) was arguably the most impressive player I saw on Saturday as he did anything you could hope an elite four man would do. But, it's his recruitment that stands out to me. Todd told me that he'll be cutting his list to five in the near future and considering that he's already got visits set to Kansas and Kentucky, those two programs are safe. Michigan wasn't in his top 10 when he released it, but new coach Juwan Howard offered recently and Todd said he needs to consider the Wolverines so they could make the five too. The others on his current list are Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Oregon, UCF, UCLA and Vanderbilt. Evans' view: There are many to choose from but what we have seen in recent weeks with Devin Askew takes the cake. Kentucky and Memphis are the latest to offer but they are not going to jump immediately into the leader category, a position that looks to be filled by Louisville. The Cardinals have done tremendous work in investing much time and attention towards Askew which he will repay their work by spending his first official visit on in September. The west coast native is heavily intrigued by those far away from his southern California locale which is another reason why Villanova has a solid chance, too. Sure, Arizona, Oregon, and UCLA are a few others involved but the mix of blue bloods and some of the more prominent programs adds up to a super intriguing recruitment. By the way, there is even a chance that Askew could reclassify into the 2020 class which puts even greater incentive on the schools recruiting him to place a greater priority upon him.

WHO IS NEXT TO POP?

Bossi's view: I guess I will take the layup here considering Keon Johnson has set an announcement date for August 6th. The high flyer from Tennessee is down to the Volunteers, Ohio State and Virginia. He's an easy fit for any of them but given his proximity to campus and the success that the Vols are having under Rick Barnes, I see them as his ultimate pick. Evans' view: We know that Keon Johnson is going to commit on August 6 but could someone else beat him to the punch? While it might be a mild to hotter take, my guess would be Sharife Cooper. The five-star guard just saw his running mate with the AOT travel unit, BJ Boston, come off of the board on Saturday, and my guess is that he could be ready to do the same. Unlike Boston who settled on Kentucky, Cooper will be doing as such in favor for the Auburn Tigers. Despite not playing due to a minor injury, Bruce Pearl was front and center for practically wherever Cooper was. The Tigers have done a phenomenal job of prioritizing the city of Atlanta in recent years and Cooper could be the next ATL native to choose Auburn over a handful of national brands.

WHO MADE THE BEST FIRST IMPRESSION?