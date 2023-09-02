USC is just in the early stages of the 2023 season, but the Trojans are already building for the future. As was the case when he was at Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley has already started to put the building blocks in place for the future as well.

Saturday, while the Trojans were busy beating Nevada at the Coliseum, Los Alamitos High School receiver Ja'Myron Baker was announcing his pledge to the program.

The 6-foot-1 prospect was one of the early 2026 offers for USC last summer, and since that time he has continued to build a relationship with the Riley and the rest of the staff.

He decided to not wait any longer to make his college choice despite offers from schools such as Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Louisville, Tennessee and Michigan State already on the table.

Baker joins another top offensive prospect in the Trojans' 2026 class after elite quarterback Julian Lewis gave Riley's program his pledge last last week.

USC's newest commit caught 32 passes for 494 yards and 5 touchdowns as a freshman last year at Los Alamitos.