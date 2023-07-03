Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
The first time Zabien Brown came across Lincoln Riley, the Mater Dei cornerback inadvertently ignored the USC head coach. Come this Sunday, the four-star prospect could end up committing to play for the man.
At the time, it was early in the process and Brown had not paid attention to the coach he had ignored. However, after being told he had failed to acknowledge the then-Oklahoma head coach, Brown realized his error and has since built a solid relationship with Riley and the rest of the staff up the road in Los Angeles.
No harm done by the initial interaction.
"I say that to say that he's just a cool guy," Brown said. "You talk to him, and you wouldn't even know that he's established as the type of guy he is."
Brown has zeroed in on USC, Alabama and Ohio State as his top options with a July 9 commitment date now cemented.
The Rivals100 recruit took official visits to all three programs throughout June, and he feels he has enough information to make the right decision.
"I've been to each place at least two times," Brown said. "So, it was more about just continuing to build relationships and continuing to be around the culture. That type of deal."
