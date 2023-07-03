The first time Zabien Brown came across Lincoln Riley, the Mater Dei cornerback inadvertently ignored the USC head coach. Come this Sunday, the four-star prospect could end up committing to play for the man.

At the time, it was early in the process and Brown had not paid attention to the coach he had ignored. However, after being told he had failed to acknowledge the then-Oklahoma head coach, Brown realized his error and has since built a solid relationship with Riley and the rest of the staff up the road in Los Angeles.

No harm done by the initial interaction.