USC battling for top-50 LB Madden Faraimo with visits looming
Madden Faraimo will soon begin the next phase of his recruitment. The four-star linebacker from JSerra in San Juan Capistrano has lined up four official visits that will begin May 31 with a trip to Washington.
Notre Dame, Ohio State and Texas will have the chance to host him the three weekends after that.
The top-50 prospect previously released a top four that included USC but not UW. For now, the Trojans have not set up an official visit with Faraimo.
Relationships have been a big part of why the other four schools have already been able to lock in official visits with the No. 4 player in the state.
"The biggest thing for me was the feeling of the school and feeling that I could fit in," he said about how he arrived as his current top group. "I think every school that I visited, I was able to build great relationships. When it comes down to it, I could have my high school facilities and be just fine. Weights are weights. All that stuff is just objects.
"So, I think the feeling of being at a school is what stuck out the most to me about those four — or five."
USC has not been taken out of consideration, but he does want to have some more time to build on his connection with the coaches at the local program.
