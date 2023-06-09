Last weekend, USC kicked off June by hosting a dozen of its top recruiting targets on official visits and impressively turning that into seven commitments (five that were formally announced and another two teased by tweets from coach Lincoln Riley).

Next weekend, the Trojans welcome another large contingent of top prospects to campus while looking for a repeat performance.

But this weekend is focused squarely on just two key local recruits, as USC makes its full presentation to five-star safety and Georgia commit Peyton Woodyard and his St. John Bosco High School teammate, four-star Rivals100 linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney helps break down where things stand for USC with each of those elite prospects entering this weekend.

"USC fans might be disappointed that there's like 50 guys coming to some schools but only two coming to 'SC, but this was intentional. This was planned this way to kind of reserve this weekend for the Bosco teammates to come in with their families and get full attention," Gorney said.

"I think it was really smart for USC not to just have Kyngstonn and Peyton Woodyard around a bunch of other guys on a weekend getting the spiel and eating the food and all that kind of stuff. Both of these guys are very mature. They don't really care about the free socks and shoes and cake, cookies and all those type of things that are going to be in the hotel room. They really want to get a real pitch of how the program is going and what kind of relationships they can build there. So I think it was a really smart move by USC to push everybody to another weekend, bring the two local guys in together with their families and give them full attention."