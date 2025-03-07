Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 7, 2025
USC making strong move in Rivals250 LB Shaun Scott's recruitment
Ryan Young  •  TrojanSports
Publisher
Twitter
@RyanYoungRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In