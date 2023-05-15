It's difficult to discuss Marcelles Williams' recruitment and not talk about USC. His older brother Max is a starting safety for the Trojans, and the hometown school has been involved in pursuing the four-star cornerback for quite some time.

He knows all there is to know about USC at this point, but with a summer decision looming it is time to become more serious about whether or not he will follow his brother and play in the Trojans' secondary.

The four-star recruit from nearby St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower has already used an official visit on a trip to crosstown rival UCLA, and he will see Oklahoma in the coming weeks as well. However, an official visit to USC is currently at the end of his visit schedule potentially putting the Trojans in strong position to eventually land his commitment.

For now, the 106th-ranked prospect in the class continues to assess his options and figure out the right fit.