USC secured the commitment from the top-prospect within the 2020 class on Monday. Five-star center Evan Mobley, the son of Trojans’ assistant coach Eric Mobley, revealed one of the worst kept secrets within the industry by giving his verbal pledge to the Pac 12 program.

Mobley’s father, Eric, who is entering his second full year on staff at USC, discussed why his son chose the Trojans. “There is no better place to stay home, play in the number one market (Los Angeles), get an education from a high academic school and play in an up-tempo style of play,” the elder Mobley told Rivals.com.

While USC is known as a football school first, its basketball program has actually had greater success on the recruiting trail than its counterparts. Last year, Andy Enfield and his staff finished with the fifth best class in America which was partially to the credit of Mobley’s older brother, Isaiah Mobley, a five-star power forward, who is a freshman on its roster this upcoming season.