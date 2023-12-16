ASU's new transfer addition will add a dynamic element to the Sun Devil offense (John McGillen USC Photo)

The efforts to revive an ASU offense that finished last in the conference in both total offense and scoring offense guided the Sun Devils' recruiting efforts in preparing for the 2024 season. And just days before the recruiting dead period commenced, Arizona State was able to secure the services of USC wide receiver/running back transfer Raleek Brown while he was on-campus for his official visit.

Brown, who was a five-star prospect and a top 25 recruit in the 2022 class, is the highest rated addition for ASU under head coach Kenny Dillingham, who was hired just over a year ago.

Brown who prepped at Southern California powerhouse program Santa Ana Mater Dei High School, was an All-CIF Division 1 Co-Offensive Player of the Year, Los Angeles Times All-Star first team, and Orange County Register All-Orange County first-team selection. As a senior, he posted 143 carries for 1,123 yards (7.9 avg) with 15 TDs and caught 12 passes for 107 yards (8.9 avg) playing running back. He was an integral part of Mater Dei's 12-0 mark during a campaign where they won the 2021 national, state Open Division, and CIF Southern Section Division I titles.

As a Trojan for the last two seasons, he rushed for 243 yards (5.4 avg) and four touchdowns, as well as tallying 193 receiving yards (10.2 avg), scoring three TDs. As a kick returner, he averaged 21.5 yards.

Brown is expected to contribute in all facets of the offense as well as special teams, and is scheduled to enroll at ASU for the spring semester. He was recruited by Dillingham and wide receivers coach Ra'shaad Samples.