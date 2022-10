The University of Utah is looking to add playmakers and game-breakers at the wide receiver position that are ready to compete immediately in 2023. With that in mind, Cajon HS star JeyQuan Smith recently took an official visit to Salt Lake City.

The recruiting process for Smith (5-foot-11 and 160 pounds) started off fast, as he received a handful of P5 offers. “It’s been going well, he said. “It was pretty active when I first started.”