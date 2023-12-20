The Trojans tried to flip him up until the very end, but Williams was insistent on staying loyal to a Utah team that has believed in his abilities much longer than his hometown school.

Funny enough, Williams’ official visit was when Utah played UCLA — their worst offensive performance of the season. However, Williams was able to look past that due to all of the injuries and look at the bigger picture.

A dominant playmaking wide receiver could help transform the Utah offense to the next level. It’s the missing piece to an elite Utah squad with a healthy Cam Rising. Zacharyus Williams might just fit that bill. The 6-foot-2 4-star receiver from Junipero Serra HS in Southern California visited in September and then committed in November.





FILM REVIEW

Williams is an absolute beast! He's got the perfect mix of technical skills and raw power to dominate the game. He knows how to beat any defender who dares to challenge him off the line and is not afraid to get physical. He has excellent body control and incredible hand-eye coordination, making him a natural at catching anything that comes his way. Plus, he can run routes like a pro and play any WR position on the field like a true star.

-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR 2010-15





Gardena Serra in HS is a top program that has produced some of the best WR’s not only in HS but in College and led to the NFL. If smooth is fast and fast is smooth Zacharyus is the definition of it. Should fall in line as one of the next good WR’s coming out of Serra following in the footsteps of guys like Jordan Farmer, Robert Woods & Marqise Lee. Z can go get the ball, has the ability to run away after the catch and has great tracking the ball skills. Things he will need to focus on and I would like to see more is his route running portion and getting in and out of routes. There’s some technical things like not leaning forward on his releases and don’t be too top heavy but overall a great pick up at that position for the U.

-Neil Pau’u, former WR, Pro Tech Trenches trainer





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS

Utah desperately needs a game-changing wide receiver. Williams now enters the picture at a position that is beginning to show good depth, but lacking a true WR1. He’ll have every opportunity to receive early playing time. It’s up to him to show he can be that game-changer.



