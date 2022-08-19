UW Hoops Makes Davis Top 9
Modesto Christian (Cali.) combo guard B.J. Davis has included Wyoming basketball into his first cut of the top 9 programs he is evaluating to sign in November. Davis is an electric 6-foot-1 prospec...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news