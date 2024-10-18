UW Makes Point Guard Shortlist

in other news
Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks
One featured is Brady Edmunds, who turned a lot of heads last year & really blew up this summer on the camp circuit.
2026 WR Vance Spafford has new SEC leader
National recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in wide receiver Vance Spafford's recruitment.
Fact or Fiction: There is at least one 5-star tight end in the 2025 class
Washington commit Vander Ploog (Troy) should be considered, among others.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: High-profile prospects return from big visits
Here’s the latest from Adam Gorney including updates on ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson (L) and LB Tristan Phillips (R).
West Spotlight: Five commitment predictions
Adam Gorney makes his predictions for some of the top uncommitted prospects in the West region. Three are from CA.
in other news
Sophomore Spotlight: Scouting top 2027 quarterbacks
One featured is Brady Edmunds, who turned a lot of heads last year & really blew up this summer on the camp circuit.
2026 WR Vance Spafford has new SEC leader
National recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in wide receiver Vance Spafford's recruitment.
Fact or Fiction: There is at least one 5-star tight end in the 2025 class
Washington commit Vander Ploog (Troy) should be considered, among others.