Kailee Staniland jumps up and down with her teammates pregame in their locker room. Their hands are together as one with the kind of energy that will burn the house down every freaking pregame for Ventura High. Her team is the epitome of unity and sisterhood and intensity knows their calling card. They listen to rapper Macklemore in the locker room as they scream their teenage vocal cords to reckless abandon. They jump their hopeful feet up and down til their shoes almost fall off while holding their hands up on the air yelling in a jumbled mass screaming, “Win Ventura, win Ventura, we got this, it’s our time together!” They shout to the basketball gods, “You can’t hold us back” until their hearts burst big time from the flushing dreams that fill their soul. Want to know what cool teenagers look like as they morph into sharks about to take the hardwood? Go see Ventura! You can feel Ventura High’s success in the air as they just finished first place in league with an overall 20-8 record and feature 2 freshman, 2 sophomores, and 1 junior in their starting line up. Feel the rhythm as they sing Macklemore’s Can’t Hold Us (very few teams can):

Can we go back? This is the moment Tonight is the night, we'll fight 'til it's over. So we put our hands up Like the ceiling can't hold us Like the ceiling can't hold us

Their court leader? Freshman Kailee Staniland. Her friends call her Kai. Their Ventura High coach? Ann Larson. She is legend in the girls SoCal high school coaching community. Ann is what you would expect from a college level coach of the highest order as she cares about her players. Ann recently coached 6-1 Aubrey Knight who’s now at Colorado. She has been coaching for so many years I lost count, and your humble writer E-Woods is 51 years old. She recently won her 500th game! Go watch this Ventura High team play. Kai directs their every movement, as Larson utilizes a well oiled machine and system that is like what Greg Popovich of the Spurs does at the NBA level. There’s immaculate execution of game X’s and O’s with the coach’s voice and volume turned up past 11 on a scale of 1-10. I’ve seen 100’s of Ventura boys and girls games because it’s my hometown. So writing about this area is personal more than just a regular feature or story. It’s personal. I’ve followed Kai and her game for years. It’s easy for me to see she’s “the one.” This 5-7 mighty mite savvy point guard distributor is like that raw talent pure heady point guard I have rarely seen.



Kailee Staniland

She has the ability to dribble through the defenses like she has $800-a-pair Z rated tires on a Lamborghini. She glides down the court and defenders can’t turn her direction, speed up her pace, or ever frazzle her out. Ever. She’s never out of her bag and always in control of the pace of the offense as she makes high IQ passes to the other players. It’s just breathtaking to watch her sometimes, and I’ve seen Gatorade players of the year as an evaluation writer for Rivals.com. It’s easy to get jaded after 20 years of writing about kids and some of their prima donna parents, handlers, and coaches. The trend is for everyone to-coddle and give them whatever they want. What is so great about Kai is that she is the most grounded and down to earth kid. That’s why she is must see basketball because when she steps on the court it’s pure electricity flowing through her every movement! She dishes no-look passes and has this shifty pace to the rim and instinct driven play where she is 4 steps ahead of every player on the court. She is chess to other guards’ checkers. Check, checkmate bro. She does to girls at the varsity prep level what LaMelo Ball does to his pro comp NBA. Get this, she’s not a hold back but just the right age for her grade level and only a freaking freshman! Imagine what is to come. Kai has this innate preternatural level vision between these four lines. She’ll lead off with a hesi, perfectly placed jab step and immaculate finish. You really can’t get enough of her. Her trademark white or black headband she always adorns just oozes this natural charisma. Kai? She’s just so chill and down to earth as you really get to know her. Feel her words about herself, “I want to be known for my play and to proudly say I’m a child of God. I act as a leader through my actions and attitude for my teammates. “It’s all through hard work and determination that you can accomplish big goals. I’m trying to set a role model the best way I can. I’m not about that flashy life. “I want to set up other girls on the court and watch them score efficiently and be known as that facilitator. I want to help my team get each other in rhythm so we will have a better chance of winning and having fun while we play! “I especially love playing off my friend Karisma Lewis who is such a talented basketball player that is my age. She has a lot of heart for the game and skill to play at a high level. "We jive off each other, and respect each other a lot.”I can’t say it enough, Kai is about the most humble person you can ever meet. Her parents taught her the meaning of humility and giving back to others.



Rocky Balboa

Hang out in Ventura as I do a lot and you’ll notice she’s a total crowd favorite and that the city loves her. Everywhere she goes people call out to her, “Wassup Kai. Go get them Tiger!” People love her so much I can’t put it into words. Maybe it’s her smile, or just the way she makes everything she touches better. She ignites everyone’s passion around her. She puts the city on her back like Rocky Balboa running up the steps of city hall. Her sweet smile off court and helpful demeanor are her core. You can tell she’d do anything for her friends. I’ve been in Ventura since 1977, an OG, so I know it all people! This story is personal because I’ve known and played with every great athlete in the city from Eric Turner, #2 NFL pick in 90’ to Ced Ceballos Ventura College who I was in a dunk contest with and who is an NBA All Star. I taught at the same school with his mom Francine. I did stories on Rafer Alston who went to the NBA after Ventura College. He’s a well known dribbling phenom. I played lots of ball with James Ennis of Ventura High and he played in the NBA recently. I know and have been friends or done the story of all the Ventura Country legends. My point is that Kai is made of the same stardust as them all, if not more. Really. Kai loves the game as much as those guys I was blessed to be around and see go to great heights in their sport. As a person and evolving baller she is as good as it gets!



Rafer Alston

E-Woods, just how potentially good is she talent wise? How good can she be you might ask? That all depends on her training, ability to get with elite competition, to skirt the envelope of what I have seen athletes such do like Skyy Clark who is an elite athlete and was signed to Kentucky at one time. I feel lucky to be close to the Clark fam since Skyy was in 6th grade and was asked to help in his recruitment a bit to get it started. He at an early young age put into his training mix different trainers that already developed pros. Skyy went 7 days a week, so many hours a day. It seemed that his obsession became the reality he chased with all his heart like others I have seen over the last 20 years as a writer discovering elite talent. The super human regiment it takes to build oneself into a 5-star basketball player is not for the meek. I see in Kai Staniland the potential for her to be the best of the best with the continued great training regiment that she’s doing! Kai reminds me at this stage of another great kid I once helped out who was a lil bro to me for a while in 2003 named Mario Chalmers. He was living in Alaska in 9th grade and wanted some help trying to get with the North Carolina men’s basketball team. I had the hook up because I was writing for the UNC Rivals.com site and was close to the Roy Williams staff. Kai is in the vein of a “Super Mario” Chalmers because of her extraordinary court vision, passing, super evolving skill set of all around shooting and lock down defense. She also seems a lot like my guy Isa "Air" Silva who is ballin at Stanford. Both possess crazy unteachable instincts to set up teammates for passes at a pro level. Unselfish. Pure. Beyond talented. Here’ my feature story on Isa: Click here Recruitment wise Kai is super early in that process. She has some Pac-12 programs tracking her and other D-1’s showing interest indeed. As a freshman she seems to be refining her craft and keeping that her primary energy focus in basketball right now.



Kailee Staniland

Let’s hear Kai speak on her life and basketball in her own words, “I appreciate people I play with. It’s important to give them credit, like George Albanez who has been a tremendous mentor in mine and others lives as a coach for Team 805, Cal Swish and just a great guy. “George tells me what is good and what to do right and what not to do. He’s just so invaluable. “I love my friends that play hoops like Elle Stone. Karisma Lewis (Buena High) is really great to ball with and against. We find super rhythm together. Mimi Moon (Pacifica High) is my awesome friend too and I respect her a lot. We all played Cal Swish together. “Friends lift you up and deserve credit for being there in your life journey along with your coaches. We’re bonded for life. I just love this game so much and give it all I have. I love to train constantly and find new news to improve. Basketball is my passion. “I really appreciate my dad Jeff who is a coach and teacher for Oxnard High. My mom Stephanie teaches kindergarten for Ventura Missionary. They both give to others and have taught me values, the importance of giving to others, and the need to be interconnected in this world. “I’m proud to carry a 4.0 GPA and being a good person in the world. I’m just a normal girl who listens to country music star Morgan Wallen. It’s cool to hear his twangy songs. I go to the beat if my own drum. “Others may listen to rap, but my dream is to see Nashville, feel the vibes of all things country music. I love that stuff, it’s on my iPhone all the time. “I like watching Luka Dončić, he’s so tough to guard and such an all around great player. “”Being spiritual and feeling God is so important to me. I have a Bible verse that gives glory to God and that I live by: John 14:6 Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ English Standard Version “As far as college programs to play for, I’m really open at this point. One college I’d like to know more of and be recruited by is the University of Tennessee because of its tradition and also because it’s so close to a place (Nashville) I have a passion for with its country music.” #phenomenal person

Ventura team photo (with coach Ann Larson) after December tournament title win. Kai is #23 in the middle.

I’m so high on Kai because it seems I’ve known her even before she was born. I played basketball with her dad Jeff in 1999 at our local gym. He was this spiky-haired guy with crazy energy (like his daughter) who went on to be a hall of fame player at Azusa Pacific University. When he got done playing ball in college I knew he’d be an elite great coach for the ages. Jeff cares for his players and gets the most out of them like coaching legends I know such as Gary McKnight of Mater Dei who is going to let me write his story when he retires. Steve Smith who just retired at vaunted Oak Hill Academy in Virginia let me tell his life story, we respect each other so. I know so many of Coach Smith’s players so well over the years. Jeff Staniland has coached for nearly 20 years at Ventura and Oxnard and runs by far the most blazingly successful program in the county and is easily a Steve Smith level talented coach in SoCal in my humble opinion. So it’s no wonder Jeff and Stephanie’s kid is this wunder-kid wiz on and off the court that is off the charts as a person, student, and fire baller that I predict will change the world for the better when she grows up! For those who haven’t read my features, some background you might not be aware of: I’ve taught as an elementary school teacher for 24 years in Ventura County, South Central LA, a couple other spots in Cali. I have written for Ball is Life, try to mentor dozens of kids in EYBL and other AAU teams for years. I’m an energizer bunny that sees an equal energizer bunny in Kai Staniland that is grindin’ on her way to greatness! What you have to know is I grew up next to where Jeff’s family grew up on College Dr in Ventura. My next door neighbor was Joe Vaughn who held the record for having the most wins as a girls varsity coach in California for vaunted Buena High in Ventura. Jamaal Wilkes (all Jamaal’s close friends growing up call him Spider because of his long arms and legs) is an all time Laker that has a great heart for kids and people. J-Wilkes was a brief mentor to my basketball AAU program. He helped me a bit on guiding our squad. As a good guy, J would call me up and hang with me to give advice sometimes. I’ve never written this in my 600 features since 2002, but Kai Staniland has the most pure basketball soul and sense of herself in the tradition of Jamaal Wilkes as a baller and person that I’ve ever met. Period. I told coach Joe Vaughn a few days ago that Kai was destined to be as great as our mutual friend 6-5 Kelly Greathouse who played for Joe at Buena in the late 90’s. Kelly was ranked Top 50 in the country and went on to North Carolina State and Pepperdine. I used to play her tough like a grown man in 1999 because I cared and respected her and wanted her to get better as a player. Maybe Kai will be as good as Ventura City great Courtney Young, who in 2001 was a multi All American and signed with Tennessee out of Buena High. I believe she has that much potential. Kai reminds me of Brooklyn Shamblin, another fantastic baller that is now a sophomore at Oaks Christian. My good friend Brooklyn, she is an incredible baller I got to know when she was in the 6th grade. I was proud to help Brooklyn in junior high and I wrote two features on her. The pride I have in knowing the Shamblin family, just amazing amazing people on the highest order who provide such a supportive sports oriented structure is what I think of the off the charts Stanilands. Both get super advice from George Albanez who I’ve known since 1999. He runs Team 805 AAU out of Ventura County and is truly a great mentor to 100’s of kids this writer has known. Brooklyn Shamblin sure appreciated the help G-Albanez gave her linking up with USC as a commit to the school in 8th grade! Let’s hear from Kai’s ever supportive dad Jeff on his daughter, “Of course my wife and I are so proud of her for the person that she’s growing up to be in front of our eyes. “She is a caring, aware, young person that is filled with ambition and joy that makes us all so proud of her. She is serious about her academics and she embraces spirituality in a way that helps her grow with God. “Basketball wise she is working on her catch and shoot from 3, and finding a greater range from that zone to shoot it from. The opponents sometimes gap her out from the outside on defense. "She’s working on getting a stronger body so she can take the hits on court and penetrate with more force on her drive. Her bounce and overall body is an area for Kai to focus on. “But we’re confident she’ll get there because she’s such a hard worker. We’re proud that she just had 19 points and 5 assists vs Oxnard High recently, and 17 points and 9 assists vs Dos Pueblos before that. “Our Kai just loves the game and her teammates so much, and we love watching her on our family journey.”



Young Kai and dad Jeff

That’s the story here. A great upcoming kid who is into her friends and the game she loves. As pure and humble as E-Woods has ever seen. Nothing but grind, great circle around her. Kai Staniland I see could become like my friend April Schilling. She played 3 years at Tennessee for legendary Pat Summit and then played her last year of college ball at UCSB (the college I went to) leading the Gauchos to a final 4. Schilling went on to play in the WNBA and become a WNBA coach. She is now a national prep school head coach at Bella Vista Prep College in Phoenix. A fire program on the rise and Schilling has WNBA talent come into train with her. April is as dope as it gets and is giving back so much to the game, I’m going to write her life story and feature her high school power program soon. Here’s April’s Instagram photos and videos: (https://www.instagram.com/aprildschilling/?hl=en) The big point I’m trying to make is that Kai is just like April I feel in many ways, Kai is just a younger version, as she gets started in this journey of hers. Some people might be like, “What’s with all the comparisons with Kai and other players and people you’ve known man? Are you trying to gas up this young PG out of Ventura E-Woods?” No, I often write a story that features just linear telling of a kid’s hopes and dreams. But if you’ve followed my writing, then you know I have a crystal ball that is rarely wrong. Elite Pac-12 coaches mess heavy with my evaluations, analysis, and projections. I am asked for my list of the best players in each class by the most brilliant minds in college basketball. So when I put down a story like this it’s because I am 100% in my belief about a person as a player and their future growth based off of 100s of criteria. Kai is the “Truth” as much as my guy Paul Pierce. I wrote his story and just saw him at our Hometown Favorite event this summer. This story is more than just about Kai. If you watch Kai ball out for the ages, be lucky enough to see her combine in an incredible way with Ventura High teammates like Jessie Sebek, Emily Rea, and Sarah Beckman. They all played from 4th-7th grade on her Academy team coached by her dad Jeff. She also enjoys playing with Skylar Knight at Ventura High who is a senior. I’ve talked to so many players that appreciate being the recipient of Kai’s incredible passes. I feel excited to see Kai be that “Takeover” that is emanating out of Ventura. Don’t miss out on the Kai show. I feel she is a flamethrower set to blast off from 23-26’! I haven’t been this excited since my guy Ryan Jones of SLAM published my story on one LeBron James, “The Chosen One.” Kai is more than the chosen one, she’s that oh so special one in so many peoples’ hearts in so many lives. Now is her time to show her game of basketball across the state and country in the upcoming years. Just watch! 100.

