Jalen Hill Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arizona: “It was great to get that offer. It is close to home, a really great school. It is like a blueblood, and it was just great to get that one.” Florida State: “I received that offer in February. I have a great connection with the assistant coach over there, Coach (Dennis) Gates. We have built a great relationship.” TCU: “It is a great school. ... They offered me in January. The whole staff really likes me and I could go over there and play in maybe the best conference in college basketball.” UNLV: “With the coaching staff, they think that I can come in and play right away. I built a relationship with the coaches over there. Coach (Marvin) Menzies over there, he is a really great guy. The coaches and facilities are great. It is like home.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

Hill will complete his final month on the travel circuit next month with the Las Vegas Prospects 17-under squad. After that, expect a cut list to be made with visits to be made in the fall. “I want to narrow it down right after the July sessions. I would like to get it down to five, but it might be seven or eight at first,” he said. “I plan on taking my visits in the fall. I haven’t chosen the ones that I want to take yet, though.”

RIVALS’ REACTION