AJ Hasson has played different positions throughout his high school career, and he also plays different sports. It's that type of versatility that attracts college coaches. It also doesn't hurt when your film starts opens up with you putting an opponent on his back.

The Davis, California lineman committed to Washington State on Monday night becoming the 19th pledge for Jake Dickert's program in the 2024 class. Though he plays on both sides of the ball, Hasson is likely to end up along the offensive line playing for Clay McGuire.

The 6-foot-4 prospect, who also plays lacrosse, picked up his offer from the Cougars 11 months ago, and since that time he has made several trips to Pullman to become more familiar with the staff.

Wazzu emerged as the most active program in his recruitment, but it took some time for the commitment to fall into place.

Boise State made a strong push as well, and eventually he took an official visit to see the Broncos last month. UCLA, Cal and Stanford are some of the Power Five schools he visited earlier in the process while Colorado State, San Jose State, Air Force and several Ivy League programs offered him as well.

Persistence eventually paid off with Hasson announcing his pledge to WSU on Monday night.

He is the third offensive line prospect to give the Cougars his pledge in the cycle joining in-state three-star prospects Carson Osmus (Camas) and Chris Lino (Seattle Prep).