Notre Dame linebacker signee Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, a five-star recruit, discussed his experience at All-American Bowl practices in San Antonio, Texas, adjusting to playing against the top talent in attendance, the biggest reasons he signed with Notre Dame, what he’s looking forward to about arriving at Notre Dame and his goals for the Irish 2024 class.

