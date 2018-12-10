Warrior Classic: Calabasas holds on to defeat Heritage Christian
Calabasas Coyotes 74, Heritage Christian Warriors 66Calabasas built up a 21-point halftime lead over Heritage Christian but had to fight off a big comeback effort before holding on for a 74-66 vict...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news