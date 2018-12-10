Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-10 22:27:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Warrior Classic: Calabasas holds on to defeat Heritage Christian

Dave Keefer • CaliforniaPreps.com
@DaveKeefer
Editor

Calabasas Coyotes 74, Heritage Christian Warriors 66Calabasas built up a 21-point halftime lead over Heritage Christian but had to fight off a big comeback effort before holding on for a 74-66 vict...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}