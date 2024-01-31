Warrior Showcase: Oakwood Owls 73, Crescenta Valley Falcons 64 (OT) Heritage Christian held its annual Warrior Showcase on Saturday January 20th and this year it featured a seven-game slate of excellent teams from the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas. The third game of the event was a great match up between Oakwood and Crescenta Valley that went overtime after the teams couldn’t settle it in regulation. Oakwood prevailed by outscoring the Falcons 9-0 in the 4-minute OT to win 73-64. It turned out to be quite a battle between two high-scoring duos on each team. The victorious Owls received a combined 52 points from Oliver Ford and Peyton Slaughter, while the duo of Derek Najarian and Vaughn Zargarian teamed up for 50 points for the Falcons. Oakwood was hot early and it looked like they were going to dominate the game. Junior Owen Sacchi opened the scoring with a three-pointer to get it started for Oakwood. But Najarian answered with a trey and soon hit 1-2 from the line to give Crescenta Valley its only lead, 4-3, for a LONG time. Oakwood went on a 20-4 run to lead, 23-8 and the quarter ended at 25-13. Ford (3) and Slaughter (2) connected on 5 three-pointers in the run.



Derek Najarian (Crescenta Valley) is guarded by Jordan Falk (Oakwood). (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Oakwood matched its largest lead of the game at 28-13 early in the second quarter. Then Crescenta Valley came to life and actually outscored Oakwood in each quarter the rest of the way before eventually catching them at the end of regulation. The Falcons cut their deficit to five a couple of times in the second quarter while they held the high-scoring Ford to two made free throws in the frame. Oakwood got a buzzer-beating lay up from Nikita Kochnev to lead at the break, 38-29. Oakwood came out fast again in the third quarter, as Sacchi hit a jumper and Ford canned a three and finished off a fastbreak with a lay up to fuel a 7-2 burst for the Owls. The lead was up to fourteen, 45-31, so was Oakwood taking control? "No!", said Crescenta Valley as they quickly stemmed the tide by going on a 13-2 run of their own to make it a one-possession game, 47-44. Three-pointers by Zargarian and Dylan Shaghoian powered the run. A little later, a three-point play from Najarian cut the margin to two, 51-49, and the quarter ended with Oakwood hanging on to a 54-51 lead. It was a tense battle the rest of the way, as Oakwood kept protecting its lead as the Falcons kept climbing the hill to catch up.



Vaughn Zargarian (Crescenta Valley) looks to either pass or go up for the shot. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

With Oakwood leading 61-56, Najarian went on a 5-0 run for Crescenta Valley to finally get the tie, 61-61, at the 3:00 mark. The first three came on a 3-point play, then Najarian added a beautiful drive for the equalizer. Then, with 2:07 on the clock, Zargarian went 2-2 at the line to give Crescenta Valley its first lead, 63-61, since it led 4-3 way back in the opening minutes. But that man Ford, who had a game high 30 points, came through with his 5th three-pointer to take back the lead for Oakwood, 64-63, at the 1:55 mark. That was the last field goal in regulation, as Crescenta Valley managed to get a free throw to fall with 21 seconds left to tie it at 64-64 before the game went to overtime. Field goals were still hard to come by in the extra 4-minute frame. Oakwood managed to get three free throws to fall and led 67-64 at the 2:12 mark. Slaughter finally engineered the first FG in OT with a nifty pass to Ford for a deuce that made it 69-64 with 1:29 left. Ford then got his own assist to set up Kochnev for a bucket and that pretty much clinched the game, making it 71-64 with under a minute to go. Crescenta Valley never did get on the board in overtime and the final score ended up 73-64.



Nikita Kochnev (Oakwood) with a jump shot. (Photo by Dave Keefer)

Individual Scoring:

Crescenta Valley (64): 1-Vaughn Zargarian 24 14-Dylan Shaghoian 3 20-Michael Sahagian 4 22-Logan Freemon 3 24-Derek Najarian 26 25-Nick Altounian 4 Three-pointers: Zargarian, Najarian, Freemon, Shaghoian

Oakwood (73): 0-Owen Sacchi 5 4-Nikita Kochnev 7 5-Oliver Ford 30 10-Lucas Gaspar 3 11-Boston Horne 2 12-Gabriel Lopez 4 21-Peyton Slaughter 22 Three-pointers: Ford 5, Slaughter 3, Sacchi