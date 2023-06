Washington has been involved with four-star California linebacker Khmori House as long as any other program in pursuit. The Huskies were able to finally get the Bellflower-St. John Bosco star back on campus for an official visit over the weekend, and Monday he joined the flurry of new commitments for Kalen DeBoer's program. House took an official visit to Texas this month, and the Longhorns became the biggest threat to Washington in the process. However, his longstanding relationship with the UW staff, particularly co-defensive coordinator Williams Inge, has been crucial throughout the process.

“I always show coach Inge and coach DeBoer love because those were the guys who saw me before anybody," House previously said. "I really appreciate them for recognizing my talent and seeing that I could be a main guy on their roster."