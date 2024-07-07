All the pieces lined up for Washington and Chris Lawson. The current coaching staff was one of the first to become involved with him early in his high school career, and when Jedd Fisch, Kevin Cummings and several other coaches made the move to UW it made all the more sense for the four-star receiver.

Sunday evening, the 6-foot-1 prospect from Archbishop Rirodan announced his commitment to the Huskies following a lengthy process that ultimately brought him to three finalists.