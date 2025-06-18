Washington lands commitment from four-star DB Jeron Jones

The Rivals Five-Star is just a few days away. Several top California Big Ten targets will be attracting attention.
The Bruins offered Moala (Leuzinger) last June & remained persistent in their pursuit leading up to the official visit.
Texas A&M beat Oregon in Arrington’s recruitment which saw Washington, Alabama, Penn St. and others seriously involved.
Here is how Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney scored the all-important Pro Day performances Wednesday.
USC may have taken the lead for RB Jaxsen Stokes (Sierra Canyon) and many new teams are after CB Duvay Williams (Serra).
