Saturday marked a big day for Washington as the Huskies were able to land two commitments from California receivers. Kalen DeBoer's program hosted several visitors this weekend as UW looks to continue building its 2024 class, and now there are two more pieces from what is an all-California group so far for the program.

The big prize of the day came early when four-star Long Beach Poly receiver Jason Robinson Jr. gave the Huskies his pledge during his official visit with the team. The four-star prospect was previously committed to USC, but he backed away from that earlier in the year to assess his options.

UW and receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard offered Robinson over a year ago, and that connection never stopped. It only intensified again when the 5-foot-10 prospect backed away from his commitment to the Trojans.

Since that time, Washington has continued to stay in the picture for Robinson was able to seal his recruitment Saturday during his trip.

The four-star receiver has had a strong offseason and was in action last week at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

As a junior he caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 5 touchdowns while dealing with some injury issues, but in the 2021 season he was able to haul in over 60 passes for just over 1,000 yards to go with 12 receiving touchdowns.

He is now the highest-rated member of UW's three-man class.