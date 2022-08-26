Ashton Sanders recently backed away from his commitment to Cal, and now he has reopened the process looking for his future home. Several schools have entered the mix once again, but he is in no rush to make a decision.

At this point he remains focused on his senior season at Los Angeles-Cathedral while continuing to get familiar with coaching staffs in pursuit of his commitment.

Arizona is one of the schools that has jumped back into the mix with Sanders since his decision to decommit from Cal.