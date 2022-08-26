Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.
Ashton Sanders recently backed away from his commitment to Cal, and now he has reopened the process looking for his future home. Several schools have entered the mix once again, but he is in no rush to make a decision.
At this point he remains focused on his senior season at Los Angeles-Cathedral while continuing to get familiar with coaching staffs in pursuit of his commitment.
Arizona is one of the schools that has jumped back into the mix with Sanders since his decision to decommit from Cal.
Sanders and his team earned a big win over Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan on Thursday night, and the 2023 defensive lineman was disruptive throughout the game. He came up with a sack early in the game plus he forced a fumble and pressured the quarterback throughout the game.
Afterward, I caught up with Sanders to discuss his recent decision plus where he goes next in his recruitment and much more.
You can watch the full interview below:
*
*
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.