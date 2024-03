MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — Tyler Parker (Irvine-Crean Lutheran) is entering an important part of his recruitment, and Bruin Blitz caught up with him at the Rivals Camp stop Sunday at East Los Angeles College.

The three-star prospect is expected to be busy this spring, and UCLA is a program that has his interest. Find out what he had to say about his thoughts on the Bruins’ staff and more: