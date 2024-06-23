Advertisement
WATCH: 2025 WR Jace Brown recaps official visit after UCLA 7-on-7 camp

Tracy McDannald
Staff Writer
Downey (Calif.) Warren three-star receiver Jace Brown spent plenty of time around Westwood this week.

Following an official visit that went from Thursday to Saturday, his time on the UCLA campus also included participating in the Bruins’ 7-on-7 camp that featured 16 high schools from around the area.

Brown’s official visit came on the last week of the recruiting calendar and he told Bruin Blitz that he will announce his decision July 4.

Brown will decide between Arizona, Texas-San Antonio and UCLA.

