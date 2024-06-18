WATCH: 2026 OLB Tristan Phillips breaks down UCLA offer, camp experience
Among the offers UCLA handed out Tuesday at its prospect camp, 2026 Ventura (Calif.) outside linebacker Tristan Phillips spoke with Bruin Blitz not long after he was informed by the Bruins’ coaching staff.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news