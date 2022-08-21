Four-star California quarterback Myles Jackson is already establishing himself as one of the top prospects at his position in the 2024 class, and he has numerous offers from around the country to show for it.

One school that has grabbed his attention early in the process is Oregon, and the Long Beach (Calif.) Millikan signal caller has already started to build a strong connection with the coaching staff. Jackson accounted for seven touchdowns in the first game of his junior season this week as he showcased his ability to make plays both with his arm and his feet.

The 175th-ranked recruit in the 2024 class has built a solid relationship with Oregon quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, and he has a positive impression of the program early on in the process.

Jackson counts Oregon as one of the schools staying most active in his recruitment at this stage of the process. He is not in a rush to make a decision, but he will be taking a strong look at his options once his junior season comes to an end.

For now, he continues to evaluate the schools on his list with several West Coast schools already in the mix.

"I'm really just taking it all in," he said. "Just weighing my options. I'm really excited for this season to see how I do and see how everything rolls. Sept. 1 is coming around, so I can actually talk to coaches a lot more and they'll be easier to talk to.

"I'm just taking things slow. I'm looking to come to a decision after the season, but right now I'm just taking things slow. Going on visits. I'll probably go to some games, but I'm not sure yet."

Jackson says Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Rutgers and Arizona are some of the schools that have made him feel like a priority entering his junior season. He expects to have a better feel for which programs want him most when Sept. 1 rolls around, which is when NCAA rules allow for college coaches to begin contacting him directly.

Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Auburn, Louisville, BYU, Colorado, Boston College, Mississippi State and Oregon State are some of the other schools that have offered the four-star prospect so far.

Watch our full interview with Jackson below: