WATCH: Arizona-bound WR Jackson Holman talks Wildcats commitment

HUNTINGTON BEACH, California — Receiver Jackson Holman made the decision to commit to Arizona earlier this month. The 6-foot-4 prospect from Mission Viejo High School saw his recruitment take off in a short amount of time leaving him with several options to choose from this summer. He spent June on the road taking official visits to UA, Utah and Vanderbilt.

The Wildcats were the first school to host the 2023 prospect, but in the end he came back to that experience in Tucson and felt UA is where he needs to be in the future. Holman's commitment to Jedd Fisch's program continues a recruiting trend in Southern California for the Wildcats and gives the team another tall playmaker at the receiver spot.