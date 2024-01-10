Bryant put together his standout performance in front of his future head coach as Tommy Lloyd and associated head coach Jack Murphy made the trek out to Southern California to watch the big game, which also featured 2025 UA target Brayden Burries .

CORONA, Calif. — Carter Bryant has continued play at a high level throughout his final year as a high school prospect, and he delivered in a big way in the biggest game of the season up this point. The Arizona signee's Corona (Calif.) Centennial team squared off against one-loss Eastvale (Calif.) Roosevelt on Tuesday night, and the future Wildcats wing finished the night with 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Bryant was tasked with defending Burries for most of the game, and he was impressive on both ends of the floor in the 82-78 victory for Centennial.

Currently ranked No. 31 in the 2024 class, Bryant has bounced back and forth between four and five-star status throughout his high school career, but Tuesday night he looked like one of the elite recruits in the class.

Bryant hit several 3-pointers in the game but he also worked in the post and connected from mid-range as well. He also showcased his ability as a facilitator and rebounder in the win.

See clips from Tuesday's game in the video above as GOAZCATS.com was also in attendance for the game.