OXNARD, Calif. -- Cornerback Maliki Crawford said he didn't necessarily know he was going to USC to commit last week when he and his father took another unofficial visit to campus to talk football with the Trojans coaches.

Crawford hadn't been able to make his planned official visit to USC in June due to a family scheduling conflict so it was moved to the fall, but in the meantime -- having taken official visits to his other finalists Cal and UCLA -- he wanted to get another look at the Trojans.

As it turned out, it was a pretty compelling visit.

"I pretty much went up to my unofficial just to talk about football. I liked the conversation and I liked everything they were saying. I just felt like it was a good time," said Crawford, who announced his USC commitment on Tuesday.

"I guess it just kind of happened. After the visit I went to the car and talked about it with my dad and everything, coach, mom, stuff like that, went back to the facility and made it final."

(Watch our full video interview with Crawford below and keep reading the full story.)

