Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.) standout safety Foster Slaughter had plenty of options on the table this spring with schools from around the country all competing to earn a commitment from the high three-star recruit. Programs such as Oregon, LSU, Washington, Louisville, Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Michigan State and Colorado all joined his offer list.

He had been building relationships with those schools for months and years in some cases.

It took just a few weeks for San Diego State to flip that entire process on its head for the 6-foot prospect. The Aztecs offered him in early March, and by the end of month he had made his commitment to play for Brady Hoke's team.

"That's home," said Slaughter, who grew up in Perris. "You're literally 40 minutes down the street. It's right there. Everybody goes to big schools and everything, but I was like, 'What if I go somewhere moms could come through on a weekday and come see me?' ... I felt right to commit right there."

Location played a big role in Demetrius Sumler and the rest of the SDSU staff influencing Slaughter to make his commitment, but another decision by his cousin, Stacy Bey, just a couple weeks earlier also played a large role.