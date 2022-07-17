MISSION VIEJO, California — Tiu Afalava became the latest commitment for Cal in the 2023 class earlier this week when he gave the Golden Bears his pledge after taking an unofficial visit earlier in the year. Georgia, Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Louisville, Arizona State and Washington State all jumped into the race for the three-star defensive lineman at certain points throughout the process.

However, the appeal of playing in Berkeley won out in the end giving the Bears another piece for Andrew Browning and the defensive line group.

Academics and Afalava's relationship with Browning played a key role in the decision to pick Cal, and the 6-foot-3 prospect is excited about his chance to suit up for the Bears next year.

Afalava's Bishop Amat (La Puente, California) squad was one of the teams taking part in the South County passing and linemen tournament in Orange County on Saturday giving the new Cal commit an opportunity to get some more offseason work in with his teammates.

Golden Bear Report took some time to catch up with the future Bears defensive lineman to discuss his decision, what separated Cal from the rest of his offers, his relationships with fellow defensive line commit Ashton Sanders and the Cal coaches plus a lot more.

You can watch the full interview below:

