WATCH: DT commit Malik Brooks talks about bond between USC DL recruits

USC has assembled an impressive collection of defensive tackles in this 2026 recruiting class, with commitments from four-stars Tomuhini Topui (local Mater Dei HS) and Jaimeon Winfield (Richardson, Texas) and high-upside three-stars Jake Johnson (Prosper, Texas) and Malik Brooks (local St Piusx-St.Matthias Academy).

And even though they are still a long ways from getting to campus, that group has already started working to build its bond.

"It's amazing. We're building new relationships every day -- me, Jaimeon, TomTom, Jake Johnson, [four-star cornerback] Brandon Lockhart. We're all on the game daily and we're just building a brotherhood," Brooks said.

He means video games -- Call of Duty, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, Madden, etc.

"It makes it 10 times more special," Brooks said of the connection they're building already. "We could be the best in the nation. In my eyes, we could be the best in the nation. We've just got to put the work in."